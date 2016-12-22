Cloudy
Track star William Henderson of Baltimore Polytechnic High School is the Gardiner Wolf Furniture student athlete of the week.
William Henderson's father was a big time track star in Baltimore.
Now, the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute student is following in his father's footsteps.
Watch the video above for more.
