Student Athlete of the Week: William Henderson

WMAR Staff
6:18 PM, Dec 22, 2016

Track star William Henderson of Baltimore Polytechnic High School is the Gardiner Wolf Furniture student athlete of the week.

WMAR

William Henderson's father was a big time track star in Baltimore. 

Now, the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute student is following in his father's footsteps.

Watch the video above for more.

