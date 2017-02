Joey Thomas is the wrestler with the most wins in Maryland public school history.

The South Carroll High School student is also competitive in the classroom, taking his one B personally.

"I'm pretty mad at myself about that, could have had straight A's," Thomas said.

Watch above to find out why he's this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

