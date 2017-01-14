Student Athlete of the Week: Ja'Lyn Armstrong

Ja'Lyn Armstrong has played basketball her whole life, always as a forward. This season her coach needed her to switch to guard, she took the change in stride and worked to continue to be a leader.

She's a junior at the Institute of Notre Dame and has never lost to rival Mercy High School.

Watch above to find out why Ja'Lyn is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

