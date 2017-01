Dominick Reyes has a GPA close to perfect and so is his life as a wrestler.

He's a senior at Loyola Blakefield high school and he's a great student athlete .

Watch above to find out why Dominick is this week's Gardiner Wolf Furniture Student Athlete of the Week.

