McDonogh routs Loyola, 20-6; punches ticket to championship

The No. 1 McDonogh Eagles proved their strength Monday night, defeating Loyola Blakefield 20-6.

The Eagles remain undefeated and will compete for the MIAA Championship Friday against Boys Latin.

McDonogh scored early and often, tallying an early lead. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 6-0 lead.

Game underway! Eagles score 13 seconds in -- McCoy to Morrill. 1-0 — McDonogh Lax Scores (@MCDLaxScores) May 16, 2016

Morrill to Parr for the McDonogh goal -- 5-0 with just over a minute left in 1st q. — McDonogh Lax Scores (@MCDLaxScores) May 16, 2016

The Dons got on the board midway through the second quarter.

Dons score and the Eagles answer back with a McCoy-Morrill-Sarro quick goal 7-1 7:30 remaining 1st half — McDonogh Lax Scores (@MCDLaxScores) May 16, 2016

At the half, McDonogh led 14-2. Loyola was able to find the back of the net a few times in the second half, but were unable to cut the deficit.

The Eagles remain undefeated. They'll faceoff against No. 2 Boys Latin for the MIAA championship game Friday night at 8 p.m. at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.