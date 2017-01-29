McDonogh routs Loyola, 20-6; punches ticket to championship

WMAR Staff

McDonogh defeats Loyola, 20-6 to punch their ticket to the MIAA championship game.

WMAR

McDonogh routs Loyola Blakefield 20-6 Monday night. They'll face Boys Latin Friday for the MIAA Championship.

Kate Mills/ ABC2 News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

McDonogh routs Loyola Blakefield 20-6 Monday night. They'll face Boys Latin Friday for the MIAA Championship.

Kate Mills/ ABC2 News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

McDonogh routs Loyola Blakefield 20-6 Monday night. They'll face Boys Latin Friday for the MIAA Championship.

Kate Mills/ ABC2 News
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The No. 1 McDonogh Eagles proved their strength Monday night, defeating Loyola Blakefield 20-6.

The Eagles remain undefeated and will compete for the MIAA Championship Friday against Boys Latin. 

McDonogh scored early and often, tallying an early lead. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 6-0 lead. 

The Dons got on the board midway through the second quarter.

At the half, McDonogh led 14-2. Loyola was able to find the back of the net a few times in the second half, but were unable to cut the deficit. 

The Eagles remain undefeated. They'll faceoff against No. 2 Boys Latin for the MIAA championship game Friday night at 8 p.m. at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top