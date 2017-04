BALTIMORE, Md. - In their ninth visit to the Championship series, the Baltimore Blast have defeated the Soles de Sonora of Mexico Sunday. After Sonora won game one in Baltimore, the Blast took the second game on Sonora’s home turf and went on to win the mini game 1-0 to win the title and the Ron New Cup.

In addition to the win being the Blast’s ninth championship, the team is also back to back MASL Champions.