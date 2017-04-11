Aberdeen IronBirds to honor memory of high school athlete killed in a crash

The Aberdeen IronBirds plan to pay tribute this season to Josh Hamer, a high school athlete killed in a car crash.

Hamer attended The John Carroll School in Bel Air and played football and baseball. The sophomore was killed in a car crash in Churchville in March.

In honor of Hamer and his contributions to his high school and the Harford County community, the IronBirds will display his jersey along the stadium’s main concourse throughout the 2017 season.

“We see ourselves as a vital member of the Harford County community and it’s always important to give back, especially in a time like this,” said General Manager of the IronBirds Matt Slatus in a statement.

A pre-game dedication ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21 prior to John Carroll’s varsity baseball matchup against The Gilman School at 7:05 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

During the ceremony, the IronBirds will present Hamer’s family with a personalized IronBirds jersey, and receive Hamer’s John Carroll baseball jersey to display at the stadium throughout the season.

At the conclusion of the 2017 season, the IronBirds will relocate Hamer’s jersey to the Club Level at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium where it will remain forever.

“We are very touched by the IronBirds reaching out to allow us to honor our dear student Josh Hamer and to help his loved ones and our school community to heal,” said Richard O’Hara, president and interim principal at The John Carroll School.

“The John Carroll School family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from so many kind people in our area and throughout Maryland.”

Cost of admission to the game is free, however, student and parent volunteers from John Carroll will be at the main stadium entrance collecting donations to support the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund.