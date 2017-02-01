Local athletes ink on National Signing Day

BALTIMORE, Md. -

Years and years of hard work, dedication and selflessness paid off on Wednesday for athletes around the Baltimore area.

It was National Signing Day across the country, the day when high school athletes commit to where they will play sports in college.

At St. Frances Academy, eleven players signed their NLI’s to play football at the next level.

“Great school, great people. You really can't beat it,” said Panthers defensive lineman B’Ahmad Miller, who will play at the University of Maryland. “I want to build something. I don't want something that's already built. We got movement coming on. We've got something special.”

Two other Panthers are staying local. Linebacker Tariq Coley will suit up at Morgan State. Tight End Myles Wright is part of Towson's 28-player recruiting class, which is the largest in Tigers program history.

“It's really emotional,” said Wright. “I’m holding myself together pretty well. It's just a good feeling to be able to accomplish a goal like this.”

“I started to cry because it was so many hours, so many days where I just felt like it would never come,” said Coley. “I want to thank everybody that helped me through the process”

Over at McDonogh a big signing was four-star offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who officially announced that he'll play for the Terps as well.

"Maryland, that was my school. I felt that was the best fit for me. Now that it's here, it's official. I'm just ready to get down there," said McNair. "I love Coach [DJ] Durkin's message about staying home. Especially with this class that we put together this year, we should do some big things in the Big Ten."

It's not only football players who put pen to paper. At Gilman, wrestlers, soccer, water polo, squash and lacrosse players also made their college commitments.

“It feels good. It was a long time coming. Just a lot of hard work that paid off so it feels really good,” said Wade Oursler. He’ll play lacrosse at Maryland.

Good luck to all of our local athletes as they take their talents to college.