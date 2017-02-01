Laquan Williams signs with Baltimore Brigade

The Baltimore Brigade arena football league signed former Raven Laquan Williams

A Polytechnic Institute graduate returns home to catch passes for another Baltimore team.
 
Laquan Williams will play wide receiver for Arena League's Baltimore Brigade this season. Williams played in the league last year, suiting up for the Los Angeles Kiss.
 
Williams played his college football at the University of Maryland, eventually getting signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2011. The receiver played mostly on special teams for the Ravens, earning a Super Bowl Ring in 2012. 
 

