Lake Clifton boys hoops on a mission

Baltimore, Md. -

A year ago the Lake Clifton boys basketball team was one quarter away from standing atop the Maryland basketball mountain once again. Instead, what would have been their fifth state championship turned into their second consecutive state title game loss.

“Have you ever experienced a bad storm outside with a dark cloud over top? That’s the way it ended,” said Lakers head coach Herman “Tree” Harried.

“We worked our butts off to get there but it didn’t end well for us,” said Lakers guard Steven Parker. “It was definitely frustrating.”

The Lakers let a 6 point fourth quarter lead get away in an 8 point loss to Pocomoke. This year Clifton is using that devastating defeat as fuel.

“We still think about it,” said Lakers guard Rasheed Brown. “We talk about it in class, on the court, off the court. We got a lot of anger up in us.”

“Hopefully (they) use what happened at the end last year as a motivation to get there again and, of course, try to win it,” added Harried.

This season’s squad has impressed from the jump. They’re a perfect 10-0 and one of only a handful of unbeatens left in Baltimore.

“It’s going great for us,” said Parker. “We’re just focused. We have one goal and that’s to win.”

“It’s better to be 10-0 than 0-10,” said Harried. “So, it’s not that bad at this moment but we still have a long, long season ahead of us. We still have a lot of very difficult games to play. So, we’ve just started our journey.”

Next up for Lake Clifton, they have another tough task on their hands. They host 9-1 Patterson on Tuesday.