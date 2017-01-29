“Going with the flow.”

It’s a phrase you’ve heard and probably used a few times, but in the world of lacrosse it takes on a completely different meaning.

Flow is used to describe men’s lacrosse players with long hair that sticks out of the back of their helmet.

Ruth Humphries is the manager at Sport Clips Timonium. She said that flow is almost bringing the mullet back.

“They have it long on the top and long in the back so they can kind of flick it over to the side and you’ll always see them flipping their hair. And it’s a little bit shorter on the sides,” she said.

Urban dictionary defines lacrosse flow as,

A person whose hair 'flows' out of the back of lacrosse helmets. This essential piece of hair can also be referred to as 'lettuce.' There is a very fine line between great flow and over flow. This great flow is commonly called 'flowfection.' When the flow is totally out of control it is called 'flowtastrophe.'

Towson’s men’s lacrosse team has a few players buying into the flow. Junior attacker Ryan Drenner said he grew up having long hair, but in the lacrosse world his hair seems to be a focal point.

“I get chirped a lot for it by my defensemen,” he said. “So I think it takes away from the focus of the game for my defensemen, I guess, a little.”

Freshman midfielder Jackson Mumford said he doesn’t think his long hair gives him an advantage. It’s more a look good, feel good kind of attitude. He said the flow is something that has taken over the culture of lacrosse.

“I definitely think it’s part of the culture of lacrosse,” he said. “I really don’t know where it stems from, but it’s just become an image.”

Though these Tigers are buying into the flow, for two of them their long hair is more about giving back than being in style.

Mumford said he’s always wanted to serve his community, so growing his hair is another way to support the community.

“It was an easy way for me to add another way of giving back,” he said. “So after my junior year [of high school] I haven’t cut my hair since. I plan to donate it for Wigs for Kids.

Senior defender Nick Gorman also decided he would grow out his hair with plans to donate to charity.

“A couple of years ago I decided I wanted to grow it out and then donate it,” he said. “I haven’t decided when I’m donating yet.”

The Tigers are 10-2 overall heading into Saturday’s home finale against Fairfield University at 12 p.m. Towson started the season 5-0, the best start under head coach Shawn Nadelen.

The players say their success has more to do with hard work than a hairstyle, but we’re going with the flow.

