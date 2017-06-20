Lacrosse fundraiser for wounded vets starts Tuesday night

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 88°
LO: 64°
"Shootout for Soldiers" kicks off Tuesday night at Troy Park in Elkridge. It's a 24-hour lacrosse game that raises money for wounded veterans.
ELKRIDGE, Md - Local athletes will take to the field Tuesday night for wounded veterans.
"Shootout for Soldiers" is a 24-hour lacrosse game with teams from all over the state competing in friendly matchups.
Each team raised a minimum of $750 to go toward organizations that work with vets.
The fundraiser began in 2012 by a group of students at Boys' Latin.
So far this year nearly $190,000 have been raised.
The games kickoff at 7 P.M. at Troy Park in Elkridge.