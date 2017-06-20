Lacrosse fundraiser for wounded vets starts Tuesday night

WMAR Staff
6:15 AM, Jun 20, 2017

"Shootout for Soldiers" kicks off Tuesday night at Troy Park in Elkridge. It's a 24-hour lacrosse game that raises money for wounded veterans.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELKRIDGE, Md - Local athletes will take to the field Tuesday night for wounded veterans.

"Shootout for Soldiers" is a 24-hour lacrosse game with teams from all over the state competing in friendly matchups.

Each team raised a minimum of $750 to go toward organizations that work with vets.

The fundraiser began in 2012 by a group of students at Boys' Latin.

So far this year nearly $190,000 have been raised.

The games kickoff at 7 P.M. at Troy Park in Elkridge.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top