How does the Ravens injury situation compare to the rest of the NFL?

BALTIMORE - Quick, give me one word to sum up the Ravens 2017 training camp.

Ready?

Go.

If you said “injuries” you’re exactly like me.

It’s been a frustrating few weeks at the team facilities in Owings Mills when it comes to players getting hurt. The numbers are mind-boggling when it comes to projected members of the 53-man roster who have been lost for the season since June 1.

Here’s the list:

Cornerback Tavon Young (knee)

Tight end Dennis Pitta (hip)

Running back Kenneth Dixon (knee)

Tight end Crockett Gillmore (knee)

Offensive lineman Nico Siragusa (knee)

Offensive lineman Alex Lewis (shoulder)

Wide receiver Tim White (thumb)

Linebacker Albert McClellan (knee)

The latest was the McClellan. The veteran linebacker, and special teams ace tore his ACL in practice last week. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that he would miss the season.

Out of that list only Dixon (training at Louisiana Tech) and White (preseason opener) didn’t sustain their respective injury in practice. Obviously Pitta’s case is the outlier because of his prior major hip issues.

In addition to those eight players lost for the year because of injury, you can also throw tight end Darren Waller (suspension) and offensive lineman John Urschel (retirement) in there.

Also, cornerback Maurice Canady has missed significant time with a knee injury which happened in a practice. He’ll start the season on injured reserve and could miss all of 2017.

Oh yeah, and starting quarterback Joe Flacco hasn’t practiced since injuring his back the night before training camp started.

With all of these injuries piling up as we move closer and closer to such an important season for this franchise, one begs the question: How do the Ravens injury troubles stack up against the rest of the league.

When looking at the numbers of players on injured reserve, physically unable to perform list or out for the season due to injury as of August 30 on pro-football-reference.com, here’s what you get:

Team - Players on I.R., physically unable to perform list or out for the season due to injury

DET – 10

MIA – 7

BAL – 6 (Doesn’t include Pitta or White)

CLE – 6

IND – 6

NO – 6

NYJ – 6

CHI – 5

NYG – 5

WSH - 5

DEN – 4

NE – 4

LAR – 4

LAC – 4

SEA – 4

GB – 3

JAX – 3

KC – 3

MIN – 3

PHI – 3

PIT – 3

TB – 3

CIN – 2

ARI – 2

DAL – 2

ATL – 1

CAR – 1

HOU – 1

TEN – 1

OAK – 1

SF – 1

BUF – 0

So by this analysis only two teams are higher on the list than the Ravens.

What gives?

Is it the Ravens’ training methods? Is it the strength and conditioning program that needs to be changed? Is it the surface on the practice fields?

Maybe it’s just really bad luck.

There’s no doubt the top brass in Owings Mills is diagnosing how to best prevent these injuries from happening in the future.

In the meantime, the above group of talented players, who could be helping the Ravens win football games, will be rehabbing and watching the upcoming season from the sideline.

