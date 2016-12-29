Former NFL safety, Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter hospitalized

Light rain
Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter is in a coma after collapsing on a run Wednesday, according to his family.
Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Carpenter, a Woodlawn High alumnus, played at Virginia Tech before playing for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.
Multiple sources indicate Mr. Carpenter has a suffered a traumatic event.
No further information has been confirmed by his family yet. https://t.co/2JVzwPwyoe— VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016
No further information has been confirmed by his family yet. https://t.co/2JVzwPwyoe
After this football career, he started the Carpenter House, which takes care of those who need it the most.
