Former NFL safety, Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter hospitalized

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter is in a coma after collapsing on a run Wednesday, according to his family.

Carpenter, a Woodlawn High alumnus, played at Virginia Tech before playing for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Multiple sources indicate Mr. Carpenter has a suffered a traumatic event.



No further information has been confirmed by his family yet. https://t.co/2JVzwPwyoe — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

After this football career, he started the Carpenter House, which takes care of those who need it the most.

