Former NFL safety, Baltimore philanthropist Keion Carpenter hospitalized

10:57 PM, Dec 28, 2016
11:31 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter is in a coma after collapsing on a run Wednesday, according to his family.

WMAR

Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Al Messerschmidt
Copyright Getty Images

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter is in a coma after collapsing on a run Wednesday, according to his family. 

Carpenter, a Woodlawn High alumnus, played at Virginia Tech before playing for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. 

After this football career, he started the Carpenter House, which takes care of those who need it the most. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top