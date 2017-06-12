WR Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

Partly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 30: Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass while being guarded by Matthias Farley #41 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a a two-year deal with the Ravens.
The veteran receiver recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 and 2015.
Maclin, 29, has already passed his physical, according to the Ravens.