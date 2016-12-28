Terrell Suggs says he'll be back in 2017

After Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh, linebacker Terrell Suggs denied any rumors about him throwing in the towel.

Suggs, who turns 35 next season, said he would return for his 15th NFL season, according to ESPN.

"I don't know what you heard... I was always planning to come back and doing this another year," Suggs said.

On Wednesday, Suggs said he hasn't considered stepping down.

"I know I'm not 26, but I ain't 40 either. I like to play football," he said.

The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati in the season finale. When asked about losing Sunday's contest for a better draft pick, Suggs insisted he wants to win.

"That's bad advice. You don't wanna develop that kind of character... that's a terrible idea. We're going to fight," He said.

Suggs is signed through the 2018 season and is set to make $4 million.

"For a man on the back nine of my career, all of my Sundays count," Suggs said. "I love what I do. It's the best job in the world."

Suggs is the longest-tenured Ravens player. He was a first-round draft pick in 2003.

