Survey: 50% of Ravens fans won't date Steelers fans

6:15 AM, Aug 21, 2017
A new survey says 50% of the Ravens fans surveyed wouldn't date a Steelers fan. That topped the list.

The Steelers are the Ravens' biggest rivals. That hatred spills over into the dating world. 

A new survey says it's a deal breaker for NFL fans to date someone from a rival team. 50% of Ravens fans surveyed say there is no chance they would date a Steelers fan. That topped the list. The ravens also cracked the list at No. 5. 42% of Ravens fans surveyed say they wouldn't date New England Patriots fans either. 

The dedication to the Ravens is so deep, 24% percent of the fans surveyed said they would rather be celibate for a year than date fans of rival teams. 

