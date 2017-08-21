Survey: 50% of Ravens fans won't date Steelers fans

The Steelers are the Ravens' biggest rivals. That hatred spills over into the dating world.

A new survey says it's a deal breaker for NFL fans to date someone from a rival team. 50% of Ravens fans surveyed say there is no chance they would date a Steelers fan. That topped the list. The ravens also cracked the list at No. 5. 42% of Ravens fans surveyed say they wouldn't date New England Patriots fans either.

The dedication to the Ravens is so deep, 24% percent of the fans surveyed said they would rather be celibate for a year than date fans of rival teams.