Ravens' Zach Orr retires from football

The budding career of a Ravens linebacker has been cut short due to injury.
Zach Orr, 24, announced his retirement from the National Football League on Friday. He’s stepping away from the game because of a shocking discovery made by the Ravens medical staff after he suffered a neck injury on Christmas Day against the Steelers.
“I’m kind of forced to walk away from the game of football,” said Orr. “I got a CAT scan done. The CAT scan revealed I had a condition I was born with that less than one-percent of the world has. That pretty much the top of my C1, the top of my spine, I don’t know the exact term of it, it was never formed completely. That puts me at a real increased risk than anybody for fatality or being paralyzed."