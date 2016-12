The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) travel to the Steel City Christmas Day to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5) in the de factor AFC North title game.

The Ravens have lost four straight road games and desperately need a win Sunday.

With a win over the Steelers Sunday and a win against Cincinnati next Sunday, the Ravens would win the AFC North. A loss in Pittsburgh would drop the Ravens into the battle for an AFC Wild Card spot.

With a win against the Ravens, the Steelers would clinch the division.

The Steelers lead the all-time series between the rivals 24-21, but Baltimore has won the past four matchups including earlier this season in Charm City.

Kicker Justin Tucker leads the league with 33 field goals. He's made 10 field goals of 50 or more yards, tied for most in league history.

RELATED: 4 Ravens selected to Pro Bowl

Quarterback Joe Flacco needs 390 yards to break Vinny Testaverde's single-season passing record (4,177 yards) set in 1996.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needs two touch down passes to tie John Elway for ninth all-time (300). He's also just eight completions away from passing Testaverde for 10th all-time (3,787).

Pittsburgh's current five-game win streak is the longest since 2990. The Steelers are 13-2 in December games since 2013.

The Ravens and Steelers have combined to win 10 of 14 AFC North titles since the division was formed in 2002.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.