Ravens start preseason schedule against the Washington Redskins

The Baltimore Ravens announced their preseason schedule and kick it off with a battle of the beltway.

The Ravens open the season on Thursday, August 10 at M&T Bank Stadium where they will host the Washington Redskins.

Baltimore travels to Miami for a week 2 matchup against the Dolphins. This is the first time the two teams have faced each other in the preseason. The game's exact date has not been set yet.

The Ravens return home to host the Buffalo Bills for either a Friday or Saturday (August 25-26) game.

Baltimore will end the preseason in New Orleans against the Saints on Thursday, August 31.

The Ravens are 51-32 all time in preseason play.

Start times for these games will be set at a later date.