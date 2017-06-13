Ravens open minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The final portion of the Ravens offseason workouts is underway.

Minicamp.

“We had a good day, good start. (I’m) proud of our guys. We’re practicing well,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh following the first day of the three-day camp.

Unlike previous offseason practices, attendance is mandatory for players this week. That means for the first time since the end of last season we got a look at Terrell Suggs on the field. Also, Marshal Yanda was on-hand recovering from shoulder surgery. Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson was back on the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles during the 2016 preseason.

The big buzz at practice Tuesday was the team’s addition of free agent receiver Jeremy Maclin. The veteran was scheduled to arrive at the facility Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be with the team for practice on Wednesday.

“I think he can have a big impact. He’s a proven player. He knows how to play,” said Harbaugh. “He knows how to be effective in this specific passing game, which is a big plus.”

“I’m excited about it. I think any time you can add a good player it helps your team out,” said Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. “I think we got a lot of guys competing hard right now. I think that putting him in that (wide receivers) room will just up that ante a little bit.”

So the Ravens make a much-needed move to add to their receiving corps, now what about the offensive line? By all accounts it needs an upgrade. John Urschel is being leaned upon on the interior and is confident in his current teammates on the line.

“(The offensive line is) certainly young but full of potential. We’ve got a lot of young, talented guys,” said the Ravens guard/center.

In a late change, the Ravens decided to move this week’s practices to earlier in the day, from the afternoon to the morning, to beat the rising temperatures. However, on day one of minicamp, the heat did claim one victim. Tight end Darren Waller had to leave practice early.

Minicamp continues on Wednesday. Thursday will be the final minicamp practice and the last official offseason work the Ravens do until Training Camp in late July.

