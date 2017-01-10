Ravens focused on building playoff team for 2017

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 6:12PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 1:37PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, York
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 10 at 1:32PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 10 at 1:32PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
“The pitchforks are out. They know it,” said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.
Bisciotti wants his organization to know there are plenty of unhappy campers after another non-playoff season. And he sees it at the stadium.
“I’ve noticed it. I’m always concerned. There’s a lot more disappointment than apathy so I don’t think we’re at any critical stage there,” he said.
Bisciotti, team president Dick Cass, general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh all fielded questions in Owings Mills on Tuesday.
The annual Ravens season review press conference last a little over an hour. Much of the conversation focused around the owner’s confidence in retaining a head coach that has missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. Bisciotti says handing out pink-slips isn’t the answer to fixing the results of his franchise on the field.
“It’s not the solution,” said Bisciotti. “I didn’t get where I was by just firing people. I think it’s a bad model, especially in this business.”
As for the business of the roster, Newsome outlined the major holes he wants to fill for 2017.
“We need to add some depth in the secondary. We need to improve in the offensive line. We need to find a complimentary receiver,” said the GM.
You can bet the owner has an opinion on what needs to change next fall.
“Our success still goes back to good defense and balance,” said Bisciotti. “That means a strong running game. I was really disappointed in the lack of a running game, in the lack of a commitment to a running game.”
Bisciotti said he also wants to see more from quarterback Joe Flacco.
“We need to get more out of Joe. Joe would agree with me. Joe’s committed to make that happen,” he said.
President Dick Cass added that the franchise is seriously considering raising ticket prices for next season. However, an announcement on that won’t come for another few weeks.
#Ravens Bisciotti on 8-8 season in a word: "Bewilderment" Says he's frustrated not angry. @ABC2NEWS