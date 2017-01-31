Ravens announce stadium enhancements

BALTIMORE, Md. - It's not clear how improved the Ravens roster will be come this fall, but their stadium is about to get some major upgrades.

Some of the changes inside M&T Bank Stadium will be ready for the upcoming season, others will take place over the next couple years. It’s all in an effort to enhance your Sunday afternoons.



The $144 million project is designed to improve the overall experience when you head to your next Baltimore Ravens game. The organization announced Tuesday a three-year, mostly self-funded project geared toward doing just that.



“It's absolutely critical that we keep our fans enjoying coming here,” said Ravens president Dick Cass. “Without the fan support and without them being happy no one will show up.”

The first changes fans will see is in the end zone video boards, which will double in width, and will be ready for the upcoming Ravens season.



“Our video boards are great right now but these will be the best boards in the country. Not only because they are 10mm pixel quality, and because of the 4K cameras, which very few stadiums are now using, but also because they're going to remain in the same location. They're down low,” Cass said.



After the 2017 season work will also begin on four new video boards and suites in the corner notches of the stadium, as well as escalators and elevators to the 500 level.



“A major complaint of our fans over the years has been 'when are you going to put in escalators to the upper bowl'? So it's something we really need to do,” said Cass.



Other enhancements include upgrades to the club level, kitchen facilities and sound system. Cass says the hope is for everything to be ready by the 2018 season except for one of the two escalators and the kitchen renovations, which will be ready for 2019.



The Ravens have earmarked $120 million for the project. The Maryland Stadium Authority is contributing $24 million, designated for general stadium upkeep.

BREAKING: #Ravens announce M&T Bank Stadium enhancements including new video boards to be ready for upcoming season. Pics look gr8 @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/qmUYUgnUz6 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerABC2) January 31, 2017

