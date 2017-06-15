Pitta on retirement: "I'm not delusional", Former Ravens TE returns to Owings Mills as minicamp ends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Considering the circumstances, Dennis Pitta is in pretty good spirits.

“They (Ravens media relations) asked me to do podium and I said ‘I don’t even work here. Why do I have to come up?’ But here I am,” joked Pitta.

Just two weeks removed from seriously injuring his hip for a third time in four years and a week removed from being released from the franchise, the former Ravens tight end was back in Owings Mills commenting on his situation for the first time.

“Surgery went well,” said Pitta. “I’m feeling pretty good. (I’m) hopeful that I can make a full recovery.”

While he wouldn’t utter the word ‘retirement’ Pitta said he does know what this latest injury means for his career and he reads the big, bold writing on the wall.

“I’ve dislocated my hip three times. Take it for what it is. I’m not delusional. I know and understand kind of what that means but at the same time I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to get back healthy.”

Pitta added that he doesn’t regret coming back last year or this year.

“There wasn’t any indication that my hip would give out again. It felt great. I remember telling my wife just a couple days before it happened that I felt better than I ever have.”

As for Pitta’s former teammates, Thursday saw the end of offseason practices with minicamp officially coming to a close. Terrell Suggs was all smiles after doing something new at age 34. He trained at the team facility all spring.

“This offseason I wanted to give it a shot,” said the Ravens linebacker. “(It was my) first year being a part of the offseason program. I waited until year 15 (of his career) to actually give it a try. I haven’t felt this good in June in years.”

Suggs and the rest of the players now have the next several weeks off before they begin training camp in late July.

What’s the message to the team from the head coach?

“Let’s keep an eye focused on what’s ahead,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. “Let’s get ourselves ready emotionally, physically and spiritually. Take care of yourself, be smart, all those kind of things. Let’s get ready to roll.”

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerABC2 and Facebook