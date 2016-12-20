Ladies of the Ravens and Steelers battling for a cause

Before the Ravens and Steelers meet each other on the gridiron Christmas Day, the women of each team are competing to see whose fans can raise the most money for their community.

The ladies of the Ravens are supporting the Maryland Food Bank, aiming to raise $5,000. As of Tuesday evening, the women have surpassed their goal, raising $5,082 and they're still going. Donations will be accepted via GoFundMe through Sunday.

The women of the Pittsburgh Steelers are raising money for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The best thing about the "Off the Field Battle of the Bucks?"

So far the ladies of the Ravens are beating the ladies of the Steelers! Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams tweeted to encourage his fans to step up to the challenge.

Ravens ladies are currently beating us by $4,000 but if all of you donate $1 we will crush them (for a great cause)! https://t.co/hdEamzCc53 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) December 20, 2016

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.