Ladies of the Ravens and Steelers battling for a cause
5:36 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Before the Ravens and Steelers meet each other on the gridiron Christmas Day, the women of each team are competing to see whose fans can raise the most money for their community.
The ladies of the Ravens are supporting the Maryland Food Bank, aiming to raise $5,000. As of Tuesday evening, the women have surpassed their goal, raising $5,082 and they're still going. Donations will be accepted via GoFundMe through Sunday.