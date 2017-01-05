Joe Flacco featured in hilarious Pepsi, Tostitos Super Bowl commercial

Every year, millions gather with their family and friends to watch two of the best National Football League teams square-off in the Super Bowl. 2017 will be no different, even though the Baltimore Ravens did not make the playoffs.

Moving pass the upset, Quarterback Joe Flacco wants to make sure your Super Bowl party goes off without a hitch by stopping "party poopers."

It's part of a hilarious, must-see Pepsi and Tostitos commercial released Thursday. Flacco talks about being a former party pooper and what you need to do to avoid being one yourself.

The Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

