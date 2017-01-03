Harbaugh recaps 2016, talks future, brings back offensive coordinator Mornhinweg

Owings Mills, Md. -

The offseason is officially underway for the Baltimore Ravens as the franchise begins to analyze just what went wrong this season.

Plenty of fans are looking for big changes, specifically on the sidelines. Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that’s not happening.

For the Ravens, it was a season full of frustration and inconsistency. Nowhere was that more evident than on offense. As disjointed as that side of the ball seemed, Harbaugh said offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is coming back for 2017. He added it might not be the easiest decision but he believes it’s the right one.

“My heart and my gut and my head says this is the best way to go,” Harbaugh said during his season-ending press conference. “The direction that we’re going and how he (Mornhinweg) teaches the game, and what he emphasizes, and the way he builds the offense, our players believe in him.”

Harbaugh said all three coordinators will return. But what about his own job security? Has owner Steve Bisciotti given him his vote of confidence heading into a tenth season in Baltimore.

“I don’t worry about that,” said Harbaugh. “I’m not worried about the future. I have faith. I don’t walk through life scared. I’m not afraid.”

Harbaugh said job number one, as the offseason begins, is for quarterback Joe Flacco to improve. He'll look for ways to make that happen over the next few months.

“We need our quarterback to be playing at a level that changes the game in positive ways for us. It makes a big difference. It’s ways for Joe to play better and he and I talked about that at length yesterday. It matters to Joe now.”

The head coach echoed what many players said at locker cleanout on Monday. 2016 was a season that was so close but, in the end, didn’t cut it.

“Football really is a game of inches. We’ve gotta find those inches. We’ve gotta find those plays. Those 2 or 3 inches/ Those 2 of 3 plays. We’ve gotta build a football team that is not in so many close games.”