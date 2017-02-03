Former Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. joins the NFL Network

WMAR Staff
9:05 AM, Feb 3, 2017
9:11 AM, Feb 3, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens runs for yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer
Copyright Getty Images

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens before the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Smith
Copyright Getty Images
BALTIMORE, Md -
Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. won't be ''antagonizing defensive backs" anymore, as he stated in his retirement letter, but he will be talking football.
 
Smith, who retired from the NFL in January, signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst on the NFL Network.
 
Smith and the NFL announced the news on Twitter Thursday. The former Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers All-Pro wide receiver will appear on various NFL Network shows, including NFL GameDay First.
 
Smith will jump right into action as part of the NFL Network's coverage on Super Bowl Sunday.
 
The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver played 16 seasons in the NFL, piling up 14,731 career receiving yards and 81 career touchdown receptions.
 

