Former Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. joins the NFL Network

Cloudy
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 42°
LO: 28°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens runs for yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens before the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android