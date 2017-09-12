Day after: Harbaugh's thoughts on Week 1 win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WMAR) -

It was show of dominance not many expected for the season opener.

However the win came for the Ravens, that’s all that mattered for John Harbaugh, that his team is back is Baltimore with the record of 1-0.

“I was happiest about the victory, in all honesty,” said the Ravens head coach. “I think that’s the goal. It’s a team game, a team win. You try to find a way to win the game by whatever means necessary.”

Defense was the primary means against the Bengals. They forced five turnovers in the 20-0 win. Leading the way was Terrell Suggs. The 34-year-old linebacker had had six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to start his 15th NFL season.

“What does it say about Terrell Suggs to have that kind of a game at his stage of his career? He played a tremendous game. He was all over the field.”

As for Joe Flacco, who missed all of training camp with a lower back injury, Harbaugh says his quarterback feels good.

A couple guys not feeling so good are Danny Woodhead and Za’Darius Smith. Both players were lost to injury in the game. Harbaugh offered nothing definitive on the status of the two on Monday afternoon. Regarding Woodhead it sounds like he’ll be on the shelf for a bit after another hamstring issue.

“We’ll just have to see what the timeline is on that after he gets his MRIs and different things like that,” said Harbaugh. “I think there will be a timeline on that because it’s a hamstring.”

The Ravens get back to practice Wednesday before Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

