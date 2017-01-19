Baltimore Ravens hire Joe D'Alessandris as new offensive line coach

The Baltimore Ravens hired Joe D’Alessandris as a new offensive line coach.

Head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement Thursday.

“We had a number of very good, qualified candidates for this position, and we have the right fit with Joe. He’s a hard-nosed, experienced coach, who is an excellent teacher. He’ll be able to work with our veterans to get the best out of them, and he’ll take our young linemen to higher levels," Harbaugh said in a press release.

D’Alessandris has 39 years of experience in football, including with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers.

He replaces Juan Castillo, who left last week to be offensive line and run game coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.