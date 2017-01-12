Could the Naval Academy host an outdoor NHL game?

Light rain
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 49°
LO: 35°
HI: 33°
LO: 29°
ANNAPOLIS, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view before the start of the Navy Midshipmen and Connecticut Huskies game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Naval Academy is being considered as a host site for an outdoor NHL game, a source told ABC2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.
A source tells me there is the possibility for Naval Academy to host an outdoor #NHL game. Potentially February of 2018. #Caps @ABC2NEWS— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerABC2) January 12, 2017
A source tells me there is the possibility for Naval Academy to host an outdoor #NHL game. Potentially February of 2018. #Caps @ABC2NEWS
An NHL representative was not prepared to comment on plans for future outdoor games.
An #NHL rep tells me the league is "not prepared to comment on any plans for future outdoor games at this time." (2/2) @ABC2NEWS— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerABC2) January 11, 2017
An #NHL rep tells me the league is "not prepared to comment on any plans for future outdoor games at this time." (2/2) @ABC2NEWS
An outdoor game at Navy would be at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and likely feature the Washington Capitals as the home team.
The NHL hosts a series of outdoor games each seasons. This season, four games are being played outdoors.
Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerABC2 and Facebook
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android