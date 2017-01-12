Could the Naval Academy host an outdoor NHL game?

The Naval Academy is being considered as a host site for an outdoor NHL game, a source told ABC2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner. 

An NHL representative was not prepared to comment on plans for future outdoor games. 

An outdoor game at Navy would be at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and likely feature the Washington Capitals as the home team. 

The NHL hosts a series of outdoor games each seasons. This season, four games are being played outdoors. 

