Could the Naval Academy host an outdoor NHL game?

The Naval Academy is being considered as a host site for an outdoor NHL game, a source told ABC2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.

A source tells me there is the possibility for Naval Academy to host an outdoor #NHL game. Potentially February of 2018. #Caps @ABC2NEWS — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerABC2) January 12, 2017

An NHL representative was not prepared to comment on plans for future outdoor games.

An outdoor game at Navy would be at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium and likely feature the Washington Capitals as the home team.

The NHL hosts a series of outdoor games each seasons. This season, four games are being played outdoors.

