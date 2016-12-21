Trimble scores 21 as Maryland runs by Charlotte 88-72

BALTIMORE (AP) - Melo Trimble had 21 points and Maryland extended its winning streak to five games with an 88-72 victory over Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Anthony Cowan scored 16 for the Terrapins, who made 10 3-pointers in the second half after going 1 for 9 before the break. Michal Cekovsky and Kevin Huerter had 10 points apiece for Maryland (12-1).

Jon Davis led Charlotte (6-5) with 28 points, tying his career high, while Andrien White scored 17. Benas Griciunas finished with 12 points for the 49ers, who were just 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Maryland trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before eventually cutting Charlotte's lead to 37-36 on an over-the-head putback by Cekovsky at the halftime buzzer. That was the spark that the Terrapins needed after committing 13 turnovers in the opening half.

Huerter made two quick layups, Cekovsky had a dunk and Maryland had a 42-39 lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Maryland stayed in sync and took advantage of some poor shooting by the 49ers. Huerter made a pair of 3-pointers, Jaylen Brantley added another, and the Terrapins had a 56-49 lead midway through the half.

Maryland then pulled away as it continued to stay hot from the field. Brantley and Trimble hit two more 3-pointers that extended the margin to 83-64 with just under four minutes left.

Ivan Bender also finished with 10 points for the Terrapins.

Maryland improved to 11-2 all-time in games played in Baltimore, which is key recruiting area for coach Mark Turgeon.

THE BIG PICTURE

Charlotte: The 49ers put together a tough out-of-conference schedule with road games against Maryland, Florida and Wake Forest to get ready for league play. Najee Garvin has given Charlotte a spark off the bench and was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week earlier this month.

Maryland: The Terrapins finished their out-of-conference schedule 12-1 with their only loss coming against Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. If some of the younger players continue to contribute, Maryland should be able stay in the top tier of the league.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: The 49ers open Conference USA play against visiting North Texas on Dec. 31.

Maryland: The Terrapins host Illinois in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 27.