North Carolina tops Maryland, wins men's NCAA lacrosse title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- After a 3-3 start to begin the season, North Carolina had a team meeting at a hotel in Massachusetts following a loss to UMass.



That proved the turning point.



North Carolina won the men's NCAA lacrosse championship Monday, defeating Maryland 14-13 on Chris Cloutier's overtime goal.



"I'm thinking shoot it as hard as you can to that low corner. That's my go to spot every time," Cloutier said. "I found it and it worked."



North Carolina is the first school since Princeton in 1994 to win the women's and men's NCAA championships in the same year. The Tar Heel Carolina women captured the title by defeating Maryland on Sunday in Chester, Pennsylvania.



Cloutier finished with five goals in following his record nine-goal performance against Loyola in the semifinals.



"I've never been in a national championship before," he said. "I couldn't sleep on Friday. ... I knew that if I just played as loose as possible we'd get the job done."



Luke Goldstock added four goals for the Tar Heels.



This was North Carolina's first national title since 1991. The Tar Heels were playing for the championship for the first time since 1993.



Maryland, bidding for its first national championship since 1975, defeated Brown 15-14 in overtime in the semifinals.



Matt Rambo had three goals and three assists and Connor Keller had four goals for Maryland. The Terrapins had been on the doorstep of a title for the last five seasons, losing the championship game in 2011, 2012 and 2015.



Brian Cannon had two goals and helped UNC jump to a 4-0 lead. Maryland tied it 4-4 in the first quarter in a game that included five ties.