Maryland women's lacrosse advances to fourth straight NCAA championship game

WMAR Staff
10:47 PM, May 27, 2016

Maryland women are headed for fourth-straight NCAA Championship game. Photo courtesy Twitter, Maryland Women's Lacrosse

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The top-seeded Maryland women's lacrosse team beat Syracuse 19-9 Friday to advance to Sunday's NCAA title game. 

Senior Taylor Cummings and sophomores Taylor Hensh and Megan Whittle led the Terps with four goals each. Junior midfielder Zoe Stukenberg notched three goals. 

Friday marked the program's eighth consecutive semifinal appearance. 

The Terps will face North Carolina in the final for the third time in four years Sunday at 12 p.m.

With the win, Maryland is 22-0 and chasing their first perfect season since 2001.

Maryland women have won 13 NCAA championship titles. Under head coach Cathy Reese, the Terps have appeared in five NCAA title games, Sunday will be the sixth.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top