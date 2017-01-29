Maryland women's lacrosse advances to fourth straight NCAA championship game

The top-seeded Maryland women's lacrosse team beat Syracuse 19-9 Friday to advance to Sunday's NCAA title game.

Senior Taylor Cummings and sophomores Taylor Hensh and Megan Whittle led the Terps with four goals each. Junior midfielder Zoe Stukenberg notched three goals.

Friday marked the program's eighth consecutive semifinal appearance.

The Terps will face North Carolina in the final for the third time in four years Sunday at 12 p.m.

With the win, Maryland is 22-0 and chasing their first perfect season since 2001.

Maryland women have won 13 NCAA championship titles. Under head coach Cathy Reese, the Terps have appeared in five NCAA title games, Sunday will be the sixth.

No. 1 Maryland will take on No. 2 North Carolina Sunday at 12 pm in the NCAA championship game on ESPNU! #FearTheTurtle #ncaaWLAX — Maryland Women's Lax (@MarylandWLax) May 28, 2016

