It's a Terps sister act from Havre de Grace

College Park, Md. -

The Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball team is one of the best in the country. They are currently ranked third in the nation. And it’s a local star who’s the leading lady.

“I always dreamed to play at Maryland,” said Terps center Bri Jones.

The Havre de Grace native isn’t only playing, she’s dominating. She’s the Terps’ leading scorer and rebounder.

“Bri is one of the top players in the country and has made herself into that as a senior,” said Terps head coach Brenda Frese.

This year the Bri has a new teammate in College Park, well not really that new. Her little sister Stephanie is a freshman forward for the Terps. And they’re cherishing their time together.

“I definitely don’t want to take it for granted,” said Stephanie.

“I definitely want to give her everything I can, advice or my knowledge of the game,” said Bri.

The pair couldn’t be more different on the floor.

“She’s more of a power player,” said the younger sister.

“She’s more of a slasher, finesse player,” added the senior.

They’re also opposites off the floor.

“I’ll be calm about something, she’ll get really anxious. We have two opposite personalities,” laughed Bri.

Bri and Stephanie may have their fare share of differences but it's a serious setback, they both have in common, that has now brought them closer together than ever.

Both sisters suffered devastating knee injuries during their respective senior seasons at Aberdeen high school. Bri tore the ACL in her right knee. Stephanie tore the ACL in her left knee.

“Having Bri here to help me out was great,” said Stephanie. “Especially since she’s already been through it. She really helped me out and made me understand that it’s okay. It’s going to be okay. You’re eventually going to get to where you want to be and it’s going to be alright.”

It’s more than alright for the Jones sisters now. As they look to lead the Terps to another national championship.