Loyola women earn third-straight Patriot League title with win over Navy

The Greyhounds earned their third-straight Patriot League Championship with a 12-8 victory over Navy.

Senior attacker Maddy Blakeman led the Greyhounds with four points (1G, 2A). Junior Cami Whiteford contributed two goals and one assist. Sophomore attackers Frankie Kamely scored three goals, marking her fifth hat trick this season.

Junior attacker Morgan Young led Navy with two goals and two assists. Meg O'Donnell and Andi O'Sullivan had two goals a piece and Jenna Collins finished the day with three assists.

Loyola led the contest 9-3 at the half, but Navy came out strong in the second half to give the defending champs a run for their money. Four-straight goals in the second half brought the Midshipmen within two, 10-8 with just over six minutes remaining.

The Greyhounds came up with a defensive stop to give Kamely an opportunity to score. Loyola won the ensuing draw control and maintained possession while time ticked away. With just 3 seconds remaining, sophomore Margaret Fillipelli scored to seal the 12-8 victory.

Senior goalkeeper Molly Wolf recorded 19 saves during the tournament, including 10 against Navy. Those 10 saves marked the eighth game Wolf had double-digit saves. On the season she has 603, making her just the fourth Greyhound to record at least 600 career saves.

Loyola's Molly Wolf, Frankie Kamely, Maddy Lesher and Sabrina Tabasso were named to the Patriot League All-Tournament team.

Molly Wolf, Loyola senior goalkeeper

Frankie Kamely, Loyola sophomore attacker

Maddy Lesher, Loyola senior defender

Sabrina Tabasso, Loyola red-shirt freshman midfielder

Molly Doyle, Navy senior defender

Jenna Collins, Navy sophomore midfielder

Morgan Young, Navy junior attacker

Navy's Molly Doyle, Jenna Collins and Morgan Young were named to the Patriot League All-Tournament team.

Sunday's win was the Greyhounds' fifth conference championship in six years. Loyola will have an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They'll find out their next competitor during Selection Show Sunday on NCAA.com at 9 p.m.