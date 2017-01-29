Loyola tops Duke 16-11 in first round of NCAA Tournament

Kate Mills
4:16 PM, May 14, 2016

WMAR

Loyola men's lacrosse advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 16-11 victory over Duke.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Loyola Greyhounds are headed to Columbus, Ohio after a 16-11 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Loyola's offense had no trouble finding it's rhythm. The Greyhounds started the game with three straight goals to go up 3-0. Duke scored two goals, to come within one with four minutes to play in the first quarter. It's the closest the Blue Devils would come to taking the lead.

Senior attacker Zach Herreweyers was on fire, scoring 6 of the Greyhounds 16 goals. Freshman Pat Spencer notched a hat trick and five assists. 

Junior midfielder Jack Bruckner led the Blue Devils with six goals. 

Loyola's defense kept midfielders Deemer Class and Myles Jones quiet. Jones was held without a goal, he did have three assists. Class recorded one goal and two assists. 

With the win, Loyola advances the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The Greyhounds will face the winner of Towson/No. 2 Denver Sunday afternoon. 

