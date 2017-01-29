5 Maryland men's teams selected for NCAA lacrosse tournament

Five Maryland women's lacrosse teams have been selected for the NCAA tournament.

Terps earn No. 1 overall seed

Fresh off the program's first Big Ten championship, the University of Maryland earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Terps will host the winner of preliminary game between Quinnipiac/Hartford Sunday May 15 at 12:30 p.m.

The Terps are making their 39th NCAA Tournament appearance, and NCAA-best 14th straight. This is the sixth time Maryland has been named the top seed and the first time since 1987.

Head Coach John Tillman has advanced Maryland to the Final Four four times in the past five years, including three national title games.

Maryland last won a NCAA Championship in 1975. Despite the top seed, the Terps will have their work cut out for them. If they win in the first round, they'll have to play either No. 8 Syracuse, the ACC champs or Albany in the quarterfinals the weekend of May 21.

Click here for ticket information.

No. 7 Loyola to host Duke

Loyola has won their last eight games, including the Patriot League Championship game, earning them the No. 7 spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Greyhounds will host the Duke Blue Devils Saturday, May 14 at 12 p.m.

The game will be rematch of a March 12 contest in which Duke posted a 15-6 victory over the Greyhounds. Duke and Loyola met in the first round in the 2007 and 2013 tournaments. The Blue Devils came out on top of both of those games.

Loyola has been led by their defense, currently ranked seventh. They've allowed just 7.87 goals per game. While the Greyhounds offense has averaged 10.53 goals throughout the season, 11.5 over the last four games.

Ticket information can be found here

Johns Hopkins travels to No. 5 Brown

Johns Hopkins is making its record 44th appearance in the NCAA Tournament when they travel to No. 5 Brown Saturday, May 14. Face-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Hopkins and Brown have met 11 times since the series began in 1970. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 10-1. The winner of Hopkins/Brown will face the winner of No. 4 Yale/Navy in the quarterfinals.

The Blue Jays are one of two teams from the Big Ten to advance to the tournament, joining No. 1 Maryland.

Hopkins holds a 70-34 all-time NCAA Tournament record, with nine NCAA titles. The program's 70 wins and 18 championship-game appearances are both national records.

Towson host Hobart in First Four game

After winning its sixth CAA Championship Saturday, the Tigers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Towson will host Hobart Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. in a First Four game. The winner of Wednesday's game will travel to take on No. 2 Denver Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Tigers played Hobart several times as Division II teams in the 1970s. Towson and Hobart met last season in the regular season, with the Tigers coming away with a 9-6 victory. Wednesday's game will be the first postseason meeting between the teams as Division I opponents.

Details can be found here

Navy travels to No. 4 Yale

Navy earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Midshipmen are set to travel to No. 4 Yale Sunday, May 15 at 5:15 p.m.