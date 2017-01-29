4 Maryland women's teams selected for NCAA lacrosse tournament

Four Maryland women's lacrosse teams have been selected for the NCAA tournament. See full bracket here.

Undefeated Terps earn No. 1 overall seed

The undefeated Maryland Terrapins earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first round bye in the tournament. The Terps will play the winner of Virginia/John's Hopkins Sunday, May 15 at 12 p.m. in College Park.

Maryland defeated rival Northwestern Sunday 12-9 to secure the program's first Big Ten championship.

The Terps lead the nation with 32 NCAA appearance, 62 wins, 19 championship appearances and 12 NCAA titles. Maryland will make its 27th straight appearance in the tournament.

John's Hopkins to play UVA in first round

After earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Blue Jays will take on the Virginia Cavaliers Friday, May 13 in College Park, Md.

The winner will advance to face the top-seeded Terps (19-0).

This is the third-straight season Hopkins has advanced to the tournament. Hopkins is 2-3 all-time against Virginia and won the last meeting 9-8 in 2013.

Loyola heads to Durham to face Blue Devils

After winning the Patriot League Championship Sunday, Loyola University punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Greyhounds are headed for North Carolina to take on No. 3 Duke Friday at 5 p.m.

Head Coach Jen Adams is leading Loyola to their sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The winner of Friday's game will take on University of North Carolina in the second round.

Towson hosts Old Dominion, looking for first NCAA tournament win

The Tigers defeated CAA rival James Madison Sunday to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Towson will host Old Dominion in the first round Wednesday, May 13 at Johnny Unitas Stadium.