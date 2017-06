BALTIMORE - The Orioles have announced a second Birdland Social that will take place on July 19, 2017.

The event, presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield,will be held at center field prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers.

The social is open to 250 of the Orioles' most engaged social media followers and will include question-and-answer sessions with INF/OF Trey Mancini and MASN personality Roch Kubatko.