Orioles stars Machado, Britton reach deals at over $11M each

Associated Press
7:53 PM, Jan 13, 2017

Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

Starter Chris Tillman also settled with Baltimore on Friday at $10.05 million, with all three players avoiding arbitration.

The 24-year-old Machado will get $11.5 million. He made $5.05 million last season when he set career highs with 37 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .294 batting average. He had 114 starts at third base and 43 at shortstop.

The 29-year-old Britton will get $11.4 million. He made $6.9 million last season when he went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

Machado and Britton are eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Tillman started on opening day and was the right-hander was ace of the Orioles' staff, going 16-6.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top