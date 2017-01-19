Orioles spring training tickets go on sale Saturday

It's almost time for the Orioles to pick up their bats and gloves again and hit the sand. Spring training will begin next month, and you can watch.

The birds will play 17 spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. The first game is Sunday, Feb. 26.

RELATED: Orioles Stars Scheduled To Appear At FanFest; Autograph Vouchers On Sale Now

You can find the schedule and the tickets here.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.