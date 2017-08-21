Manny Machado named American League Player of the Week

WMAR Staff
7:57 PM, Aug 21, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 18: Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning grand slam in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won the game 9-7. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday. 

This is the third time Machado has won the AL Player of the Week award. He was last crowned with the honor on June 15, 2015.

Machado batted .385 (10-for-26) with four runs scored, a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over six games. He finished the week strong: first in RBI, tied for first in home runs, second in total bases (23), tied for second in extra-base hits (5) and ninth in slugging percentage (.885).

The dynamic third baseman became just the 10th player in baseball history, and first in Orioles franchise history, to record three grand slams in a calendar month. 

This is Baltimore's third weekly award this season. They're the first AL Club to do so. Fellow infielders Tim Beckham (Aug. 7) and Jonathan Schoop (July 23) also won this season.

 

