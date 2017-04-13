Mancini hits 2 of Orioles' 5 HRs in 12-5 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) - Trey Mancini hit two of Baltimore's five home runs, all in the first three innings, and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 12-5 on Wednesday night.

A night after Boston's bats put up eight runs, Baltimore returned the favor against knuckleballer Steven Wright by tagging him for six in a first inning that included back-to-back homers from Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. Adam Jones and Chris Davis each added a solo shot in the second.

Mancini hit his second home run in the third, marking the first multihomer game of his career. He finished with four RBIs.

Wright (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits. He also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter.

Baltimore reliever Mychal Givens (2-0) got the win after starter Ubaldo Jimenez pitched his way into a bases-loaded jam and was pulled in the fifth.

Jimenez, who has lost three straight decisions to Boston, started strong but gave up five runs and eight hits. He's given up five runs in each of his first two starts this season, both no-decisions.

Wright was able to stifle Baltimore's powerful bats last season, beating the Orioles twice in two appearances while allowing five earned runs in 16 1/3 innings.

The 2016 All-Star seemed set up for a similar performance, facing an Orioles lineup that had been outscored 15-4 in two straight losses after starting the season with four consecutive wins.

Instead, Baltimore's hitters jumped on him early in the count, hitting balls hard and into the gaps when they weren't going out of Fenway Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen and is set to throw again on Saturday. ... RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) began the first day of his throwing program with 30 tosses from 60-70 feet. ... LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (flu) was slated to make his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Pawtucket.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Begin a four-game series with Toronto on Thursday.

Red Sox: Host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to make up a rainout from their season-opening series.

