Catcher Caleb Joseph loses to Orioles in arbitration

5:23 PM, Feb 2, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 22: Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals slides past Caleb Joseph #36 of the Baltimore Orioles as he scores on a Mike Moustakas double in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 22, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Catcher Caleb Joseph has lost his salary arbitration case with the Baltimore Orioles after setting major league records for most at-bats and plate appearances in a season with no RBIs.

Joseph was awarded the team's $700,000 offer rather than his $1 million request in a decision Thursday by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Steven Wolf and Gary Kendellen. They heard the case a day earlier.

The 30-year-old Joseph hit .174 last year with three doubles in 132 at-bats and 141 plate appearances. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous highs for a player with no RBIs were set in 1971 by Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Wilbur Wood with 96 at-bats and 124 plate appearances.

