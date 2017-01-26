Baltimore Orioles moving south for Spring Training

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles are packing up and heading south for 2017 Spring Training Thursday.

Moving vans will be at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards loading dock. Crews will load up baseball equipment and make the 992-mile trip to Sarasota, Florida for Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers report to the Ed Smith Stadium Feb. 13. Moving company Von Paris has been the official mover of the Orioles since 1991, according to team officials.

The Orioles play their first spring training game Feb. 24 against the Detroit Tigers.

They open the regular season April 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park.

