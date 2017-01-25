Baltimore's new Arena Football League team: The Brigade

BALTIMORE -

Baltimore's new Arena Football League team finally has an identity.

The Baltimore Brigade.

The organization unveiled its new name, logo, colors and uniforms Wednesday inside Royal Farms Arena.

“A brigade is defined as a unified military group. Baltimore is a historic city with a rich military heritage,” said Brigade co-owner Roger Mody.

What about the logo?

“Within the logo are symbols of Fort McHenry, Baltimore's harbor and the historic brick walls found throughout the city's neighborhoods,” added Mody.

The Brigade is owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the same group that owns the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards and D.C.’s AFL Franchise, the Washington Valor.

“We've obviously had a few preseason games up here between the Capitals and the Wizards. We're really appreciative of the support we've always had from this community. So, to actually put a franchise here is meaningful for us. We're very happy about it,” said Monumental Sports Network Vice President & General Manager Zach Leonsis.

The Brigade is one of five teams in the AFL and will play a 14 game schedule this spring and summer.

“If you come to a game and see it live you're going to be hooked,” said Brigade head coach Omarr Smith. “It's fast-paced. It's high-scoring. It's an offensive game. That's why you've got points up into the 60s, 70s and sometimes 80s.”

“The good thing about arena football is it's fan friendly,” said Brigade wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner ‘Big Play’ Reggie Gray. “We interact with the fans on almost every play. So the fans, they're going to love this game.”

The Brigade will kick off its inaugural season on April 7 when they take a trip down the road to face their new rival, the Washington Valor, in D.C. at the Verizon Center. The first home game inside Royal Farms Arena comes a month later, May 7, when they host Tampa Bay.