Baltimore Brigade competing with Orioles this spring

The New England Patriots once again reign supreme in the NFL closing the door on the 2016 season. But as one football season ends, another begins in the spring.

Enter the Baltimore Brigade -- your new Arena Football team. They're just one of five teams in the AFL competing for a league championship at the end of the summer.

But will the new game in town have staying power in a city of two birds?

Pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota next week in what could be another promising year for the Orioles. Trumbo is back, Wieters is staying put and it's another year for Gausman and Bundy to develop. Come April, Camden Yards will be the place to be in what hopes to be another playoff run.

That's also when the Brigade opens their regular season. They open up on the road in D.C. against the Washington Valor -- a team also in their inaugural season and owned by Ted Leonsis.

There isn't a home game at Royal Farms Arena until May 7th when the Brigade host the Tampa Bay Storm. As of that date, the Orioles would have played 14 home games, including three series' against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The O's also have a three-game homestand the weekend of the Brigade's first home game against the Chicago White Sox.

Both the Orioles and the Brigade play that Sunday afternoon. Where would you go?

Last year, the Orioles went 9-4 for Sunday day games at home. But the White Sox might not be the best game to go to. Bleacher Report expects them to finish last in the American League Central.

The new game in town -- the Brigade -- have tickets available for as low as $8 for their game against the Storm. By comparison, the average ticket price for the Orioles is $25.

Both the Orioles and the Brigade will play home games on the same night two more times this summer. The O's host the Chicago Cubs Saturday July 15 when the Tampa Bay Storm return to Royal Farms Arena. The Brigade's regular season concludes August 4 when the Washington Valor come to town. The Detroit Tigers will be at Camden Yards that same night.

A team in a league with just five teams faces America's pastime. A daunting task that becomes more difficult once the Ravens report to training camp in July.