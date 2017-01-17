Baltimore Arena Football team announces roster

Baltimore’s new Arena Football Team announced its first player signings.

Defensive back Travis Hawkins of Rockville joins the team after playing two seasons in the Canadian Football League. Hawkins began his career with the New England Patriots

Leon Brown of Riverdale signed with the Ravens before the 2015 season and has been added to the roster.

Alfonzo Dennard, Kody Afusia and Ian Joseph also joined the team.

The team is set to play their first game against the Tampa Bay Storm at Royal Farms Arena on May 7 at 1 p.m.

