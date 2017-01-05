Baltimore Blast welcomes Cool Kids Campaign to practice

BALTIMORE - They're fighting a tough battle, one that keeps them in and out of the hospital, but Thursday they got to be on the field with the pros.

The Baltimore Blast welcomed the Cool Kids Campaign to practice.

The campaign's goal is to directly impact kids who are fighting cancer and at this practice they unveiled their newest endeavor, an 18-foot inflatable soccer-dart board.

The kids who are constantly fighting, got to take a break today and break it in with team.

William Vanzela, the goalkeeper for the Blast, said "I think it's gonna be a special day for them, but also for us."

All the kids at practice were invited to the game on Saturday.

